17 injured in Soweto following collision between 2 learner transport vehicles

The Gauteng traffic police department said the accident took place in Nasrec near the FNB Stadium earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen people have been injured in Soweto following a collision between two learner transport vehicles.

It is understood the victims sustained moderate to serious injuries and have been transported to different hospitals.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said one of the drivers was driving drunk.

"The driver has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been detained at the Booysens Police Station and will appear in court tomorrow."