UCT council to tighten its processes around governance matters

The council says it is ready to adopt the recommendations of an independent panel investigation report with findings that there were serious governance failures at the institution.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) council says it will tighten its processes around governance matters at the institution.

This comes after an independent panel report found its former vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, and council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama guilty of serious governance failure s.

The report - released earlier in November - specifically mentioned that the pair misled the university about the resignation of former deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Lis Lange.

It also questioned the reasons for the departure of many executives at the institution.

The UCT council says it is ready to implement the recommendations of the independent panel, which probed governance matters at the institution between 2018 and 2022.

The council met over the weekend to discuss the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report.

One of the resolutions taken at that meeting is to write an apology to all those who were wronged as mentioned in it.

However, Ngonyama believes the entire investigation process was unlawful and impartial.

She indicated that she'd be taking legal action against the university.