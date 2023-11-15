SSA didn't want to deal with corruption at Eskom, shut down probes, SCOPA told

This has been the testimony of Jap Burger, who after a five-month stand-off with Parliament finally appeared on Wednesday to dish the dirt on how corruption was being treated by the country’s law enforcement agencies.

CAPE TOWN - A retired police brigadier has told Parliament that the State Security Agency (SSA) has been reluctant to deal with corruption at Eskom and had even shut down investigations.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) has been probing allegations made by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, since April, with the view to determining whether an inquiry is necessary.

A police officer of over 40 years, former Brigadier Jap Burger said that he was co-opted to work on Eskom corruption investigations by the former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Johan Booysen.

But he said that the focus tended to be on transactional crimes rather than taking down syndicates.

"Don’t underestimate the amount of support and contamination that there is in the government sector from the organised crime syndicates. You would be amazed."

Burger said that he asked the State Security Agency to verify information which emerged from a private intelligence exercise at Eskom by the forensic company of former police commissioner, George Fivaz.

"I shared some of the information with them in order to validate it, in other words, corroborate it, substantiating information, and that’s where it was all shut down. All cooperation with them was just shut down. In other words, they didn’t want to deal with it."

Burger went as far as to name a counter-intelligence agent, who allegedly put a stop to the SSA's cooperation with the police.