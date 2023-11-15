Software issues ironed out ahead of voter registration weekend, says IEC

The IEC held a simulation of the voter registration weekend on 28 and 29 October to determine whether their voter machine devices were working optimally.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission (IEC) said it has ironed out the software issues it had during its dry run ahead of the upcoming voter registration weekend.

Speaking during a media briefing in Centurion on Wednesday, IEC chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo said there were issues with transfer of transaction to the database.

Mamabolo said there was also a connectivity issue with Telkom, which required the replacing of its routers.

“The dry run has been a very strategic investment the commission has made because absent the dry run, there would have been issues that arose on the registration weekend but because of the dry run, we were able to identify those issues."