'Seize the moment': IEC urges all adult S. Africans to register for 2024 polls

The electoral commission said its focus from now until next year, is to register as many people as possible to vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission said at least 34% of eligible voters in the country are not registered to vote in next year’s general elections.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said about 26.2 million people were registered to vote, which represents about 66% of the country’s voting-age population.

The commission held a media briefing at its Centurion headquarters on Wednesday, focused on the state of readiness ahead of this weekend’s voter registration drive.

The election season is officially underway.

IEC chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that people under the age of 29 make up about half of all total new online registrations.

However, Mamabolo said the IEC’s online portal had only registered 1.1 million transactions since June 2021.

"Commission makes an impassioned call on all adult South Africans to seize the moment by registering as voters. Only those who are on the voter's roll can have a say in the electoral outcomes next year."

The first registration weekend for the 2024 general elections will take place on 18 and 19 November, with over 23,0000 registration stations across the country.