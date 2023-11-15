SARA's Makhubele reveals presidential aspirations, wants overhaul of policies

Colleen Makhubele said that the bloc was thinking bigger than opposition politics and is instead vying to unseat the governing African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Former COPE member Colleen Makhubele has laid bare her presidential aspirations after finding a new political home in the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

Makhubele, also the former Joburg Council Speaker, was expelled from COPE earlier this week after an internal spat about her involvement with SARA.

She’s accused of overstepping party lines by signing COPE up to join the voting bloc of minority parties without the go-ahead.

COPE took exception to Makhubele after her face was plastered on placards under the SARA banner.

Makhubele has now launched a counter-offensive against her former party, vowing to take COPE on at the polls.

During the launch of the South African Rainbow Alliance, Makhubele announced bold political aspirations as the president of SARA.

She said that the bloc was thinking bigger than opposition politics and is instead vying to unseat the governing African National Congress (ANC).

"We need a radical overhaul of all our policies, government structures and inherent systems that continue to reproduce poverty, unemployment, inequality and the alarming youth unemployment in this nation."

While the alliance structure is expected to register as a political party for the upcoming 2024 elections, they are yet to announce their policy stance.

Makhubele admits there are some internal issues to iron out before the party is a fully-fledged political party.