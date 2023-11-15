SAJBD raises concerns over 'massive rise in anti-Semitism' in SA with ANC

The orginisation, as well as the South African Zionist Federation, met with the African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday to raise the concerns of the Jewish community living in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has raised concern over what it calls the escalating levels of anti-Semitism in the country as the war between Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and Israel rages on.

The ANC has long supported Palestine, believing the country is facing increasing hostility similar to South Africa's former apartheid regime.

The board says it feels let down by what it calls the governing party’s lack of sympathy and hurtful statements following Hamas’s deadly attack in which 1,200 Israelis were killed last month.

National chairperson, Karen Milner: "The key issue that the meeting addressed was the hurt and distress that the Jewish community had felt in the inappropriate, in fact, non-response of the ANC to the horrific events that occured on the 7th of October. We raised the issue of the massive rise in anti-Semitism in this country and also dealt with the prospect for peace in the Middle East."

Since the attack, Israel has unleashed a relentless bombardment on Gaza, which according to the health ministry, has claimed more than 11,000 Palestinians. While there is no breakdown between fighters and civilians, most of the dead are women and children.