Ramokgopa: Load shedding goes 'back to 1997', no one currently at Eskom to blame

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told MPs on Wednesday that no individual should be singled out for the load shedding crisis, saying that his main task was to solve the problem.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load shedding started in 1997 and no one currently running Eskom should be blamed.

He said that the governing party’s choices on energy had finally caught up with them.

The minister was briefing the public enterprises committee for the first time since his appointment in March, to brief it on the energy action plan.

The minister faced a lot of questions from MPs on when he expects load shedding to end for good.

He was also asked to reflect on what he found at Eskom when he became minister and how previous CEOs managed to end load shedding.

"The suggestions that the challenges of load shedding only start now, I think, is a misrepresentation. They stretch back to 1997 and some of the choices that we have made have caught up with us."

He also dismissed the assertion that load shedding coincided with the appointment of ministers like Pravin Gordhan.

"And I don’t think it’s appropriate to say that load shedding coincides with the appointment of certain members of the executive."

Ramokgopa has also tried to assure MPs that the Eskom grid would not be sold off to the private sector but said the company must invest R390 billion on its transmission infrastructure.