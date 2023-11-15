PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 14 November 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 10, 24, 30, 33, 44 PB: 20

PowerBall Plus: 03, 24, 26, 38, 48 PB: 10

For more details visit the National Lottery website.