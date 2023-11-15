Office of the Public Protector 'comfortable' with Phala Phala report findings

Despite the report being taken on legal review by political parties, the office’s COO said the investigating team 'applied the law’ and did a proper probe to clear President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Public Protector says it stands by its report on Phala Phala, despite it having been taken on legal review by political parties.

Chief operating officer (COO) Nelisiwe Nkabinde said the outcome was the product of robust debate and disagreements, but the investigating team is comfortable with its findings.

The report’s release in June was met with outrage from opposition parties after it exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing.

This is related to foreign currency being stored, and subsequently stolen from his Limpopo farm.

Addressing the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, Nkabinde said the Phala Phala investigation was elevated to a different status because it involved the head of State.

But she said the investigating team had to learn from past court judgments and take into consideration the roles of other agencies when it considered the evidence before it.

“We are comfortable where we are, that we have done a proper investigation, that we have applied the law.”

As the acting Public Protector at the time, Kholeka Gcaleka was accused of making a favourable finding to bolster her chances of being recommended to lead the office.

She believes the investigating team came to the right conclusion.

“Having produced and signed off on Phala Phala, I actually sleep at night because I know it’s been vigorous teamwork.”

The Public Protector’s report found that no exchange controls were violated, because the sale to allegedly buy game from the president’s farm had not been concluded.