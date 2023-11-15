Numsa wants answers on Sylvania Metals sexual harassment claims against manager

Numsa has lodged a complaint with the CCMA against a senior manager in the company, despite an internal probe exonerating him of sexual harassment claims.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has given the management of Sylvania Metals seven days to respond to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against a senior manager.

The union picketed outside the company's offices in Roodepoort on Tuesday, voicing frustrations over the alleged harassment of a woman employee.

While the manager was exonerated following an internal probe, Numsa called on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to intervene in the matter.

“His actions have caused immense distress to the worker. She is suffering from emotional trauma caused by the incident, and it has affected her work,” said Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“In the meantime, he must be suspended immediately pending the outcome of the independent investigations so that he cannot tamper with witnesses.”