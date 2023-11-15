NUM terminates closed shop agreement at Gold One Modder East mine

The contentious agreement sparked protest at the mine, with workers accusing the NUM of failing to put employees’ interests first.

JOHANNESBURG - There may be an end in sight to a labour dispute at the Gold One Modder East mine, where workers were recently "held hostage" underground.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) - which has had exclusive organising rights since 2012 - has now decided to terminate its closed shop agreement at the operation.

The contentious agreement sparked protest at the mine, with workers accusing the NUM of failing to put employees’ interests first.

Workers have since been calling for rival union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) to intervene.

The termination of the closed shop agreement at the Gold One Modder East operation paves the way for other unions to have a bite at organising workers at the mine.

AMCU has been at the forefront of putting pressure on the powers that be, to abandon the agreement that’s been in place for more than a decade.

The subsequent tensions at the mine in Springs raised some fears of a repeat of the deadly Marikana massacre - where AMCU and NUM were also cut-throat rivals.

Num regional leader Victor Ngwane said workers would remain under NUM until new unions have gone through the process to be recognised by the mine.

This can only be done after the 30-day notice period has lapsed.

“That process will now kick-start without any hinderance or without any agreement that prevents them from participating in that space. So, these unions can now submit, and they will obviously then go through the Section 21 process.”

Despite the voluntary dissolution of the agreement, AMCU is still expected to take the matter to the labour court on Thursday, in a bid to fast-track the recognition process.