Meyiwa trial: Mogane explains why he spent hours circling Alberton, Germiston

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane was back on the witness stand on Wednesday for cross-examination.

PRETORIA - The version of one of the investigators in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been probed and scrutinised by the defence in the Pretoria High Court.

The defence pointed out movements that the car he was driving made while escorting Bongani Ntanzi on 18 June 2020.

That is the day that investigators took Ntanzi to his workplace at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville to confirm if he was at work on the day the football star was killed.

During Wednesday’s cross-examination, the defence questioned Mogane on the hours spent circling the Alberton and Germiston areas that evening.

“And I tried driving the vehicle a bit but the wheels were already stiff they could not move back and forth. That is where you see that I had switched it off for quite some time for it to cool off.”

According to Ntanzi, this was the petrol station where he was allegedly beaten and suffocated to force him to confess to his involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.