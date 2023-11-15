Makhubele: I was fired because I dared to believe that I can lead SARA & SA

Former COPE member Collen Makhubele has hit back at the party following its decision to give her the boot earlier this week.

Makhubele broke her silence on Wednesday, at a media briefing in Sandton, where she made her debut as president of the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

#SARA | Addressing the elephant in the room - Makhubele says Cope booted her because she “dared to lead SARA” and because “they can”. ~K pic.twitter.com/AMZclWwXsy ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2023

SARA is a voting bloc chaired by Makhubele and consists of minority parties such as the NFP, ICM, AARM and civil organisations.

Tensions emerged between Makhubele and the party after she was accused of jumping the gun by joining SARA without the go-ahead.

Makhubele said she was unfairly fired from the party.

"I was fired because I dared to believe that I can lead SARA and that I can lead the nation of South Africa. I was fired because I had the courage to voice my ambition and to raise my hand in this dire state of our nation to say I’m available to be a leader. Frankly, they fired me because they could and because they have the power to."

Makhubele has been previously described as COPE leader Mosioua Lekota’s protege.

But she said that she had no plans to challenge her termination from the party.

"Let me tell you, the last two days have been a shock. I’ve recovered from the shock. There was sadness but I’ve recovered from the sadness. There were tears but I’ve recovered from the tears because of the betrayal and the disingenuous nature that this was done."