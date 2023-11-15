'LOL: Last One Laughing' unveils 10 SA comedians & celebrity participants

The unscripted comedy series will debut in early 2024 and stars media personalities including Nomzamo Mbatha, Thando Thabethe, and Lasizwe Dambuza.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African version of 'LOL: Last One Laughing', will pit 10 comedians and celebrities against one another to determine who can maintain composure while trying to make their rival laugh.

The unscripted comedy series will debut in early 2024 - and it will feature media personalities including Nomzamo Mbatha, Thando Thabethe and Lasizwe Dambuza.

Media personality Thando Thabethe took to social media on Wednesday following news that she would be a participant on the show.

On her post she said: "Omg I’m sooooo excited for this one … I’ve studied the game in all the other territories on @PrimeVideoZA and I’m sooo excited to be part of The SA version."

Game on let’s go #lastonelaughingza coming to @PrimeVideoZA 🎉🎉🎉💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🌎🌍🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/oDTi7qJpQL ' Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) November 15, 2023

Renowned comedian Trevor Noah will be the host of the series.

He said: "I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, 'LOL: Last One Laughing', and to have a chance to connect with my home audience."

Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak Lehoko will compete for the grand prize of R1 million that the winner must donate to their charity of choice in the country.

Noah added, "I am equally delighted with the opportunity to work alongside my fellow homegrown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains, but gives back to the South African production and charity communities."