Joburg EMS recover body of Kliptown teen who drowned in Klipvalley River

It's understood the 18-year-old slipped and fell into the overflowing stream on Tuesday, following heavy rain and hail on Monday.

KLIPTOWN - Johannesburg Emergency Services recovered the body of an 18-year-old boy who drowned at the Klipvalley River, in Soweto.

The search and rescue operation was called off on Tuesday night due to safety reasons.

Joburg EMS officials are searching for an 18-year-old boy presumed to have drowned at the Klipvalley river in Soweto. Its understood the teen was attempting to cross the stream when he slipped and fell into the river yesterday. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/eBQuZ0PsWe ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2023

Scores of community members frantically gazed along the stream as emergency services officials recovered the body and carried it out of the river.

As the teenager’s remains were put in a body bag, a Kliptown resident could be seen shedding a tear.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said community members often cross the river to travel from one area to another.

“If you look across the river streams, it looks like a rock that actually allows people to cross. So he was crossing.”

The body was handed over to police for further investigations.