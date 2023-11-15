Gold One mine bosses snub Modder East residents amid safety & security concerns

Sporadic protests at the Gold One Modder East mine over organisational rights had concerned residents writing to management, calling for an urgent meeting demanding a timeline on when the dispute would be resolved.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Gold One mine snubbed Modder East residents amid safety and security concerns following sporadic protests outside the operation.

A labour dispute between the company and workers over organisational rights remains largely unresolved.

Workers want the mine to fast track the balloting process that could see the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) given rights to represent them.

Under the existing agreement, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has exclusive rights to represent workers.

Some residents near the Gold One Modder East mine believe the failure to resolve the labour dispute internally has had an impact on their safety and security.

Tensions escalated again, earlier in the week, when pro-Amcu protesters squared off with police.

Teargas and rubber bullets were fired by police to disperse the armed group outside the mine. The skeleton of a charred vehicle was left on the street as collateral damage.

Concerned residents have now written to the mine management calling for an urgent meeting, demanding a timeline for when the labour issue will be resolved.

Community member Melissa Cronje said they're still awaiting a response to their meeting request from the mine management

“We don’t want to get involved, we just want to say, ‘get your house in order’ because you’re washing your dirty laundry in the streets and, at the end of the day, the residents are suffering.”

With the mine up and running again, police continue to monitor the situation.