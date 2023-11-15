Gcaleka says Breytenbach's remarks on her character 'unfortunate'

The DA MP made disparaging comments about Gcaleka during a Parliamentary debate about her appointment as Public Protector, alleging she rose through the ranks of the NPA by having a ‘close’ relationship with its former head.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said comments made about her character by Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach were unfortunate.

During the debate in the National Assembly in October on whether Gcaleka should be recommended for appointment, Breytenbach alleged that Gcaleka had risen through the ranks of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) because of an alleged “cosy” relationship with its former head, Menzi Simelane.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, Gcaleka said her time as both the Deputy Public Protector and the acting Public Protector had prepared her for the criticism.

Gcaleka is the first Deputy Public Protector to ascend to the top job.

The DA abstained from the vote on her appointment, walking out of the National Assembly after Breytenbach refused to retract disparaging remarks made about Gcaleka and was booted out.

“Yes, her comments were unfortunate - they were very unfortunate. I found them very unfortunate especially at this stage of our democracy, but I had to remind myself that we operate in a very complex environment.”

However, Gcaleka said she doesn’t think Breytenbach’s comments will impact her working relationship with Parliament’s Justice Committee, on which Breytenbach and her predecessor, Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane, both sit.

“No, it doesn’t give me sleepless nights. My CV, my career and my experience speaks for itself.”

Gcaleka said the work she has done in the office, so far, is also a testament to her abilities.