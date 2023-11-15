Former EFF KZN chair Vusi Khoza joins newly-formed Afrika Unite Congress

Khoza was booted out of the EFF in October after failing to secure buses for the party’s 10th birthday in July.

DURBAN - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) chair, Vusi Khoza, has joined the newly-formed Afrika Unite Congress (AUC).

The AUC was formed in August by some members of the Shembe church.

Khoza was booted out of the EFF in October after failing to secure buses for the party’s 10th birthday in July.

Khoza says he was approached by nearly 50 parties, but found he related the most with the AUC.

On Wednesday, Khoza said he was looking forward to his new appointment and referred to it as a rebirth.

“It marks a rebirth from the politics of hooliganism to politics of humility, from politics of polarisation to politics of unity, a very important transition.”

AUC leaders are hoping Khoza will help grow the party and gain support in some of the EFF strongholds in KZN.