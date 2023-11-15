Firefighters respond to Joburg CBD shop fire

The cause of the fire - which was sparked in the early hours of Wednesday morning - remains subject to investigations and no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are responding to a blaze on the corner of Jeppe Street and Polly Street in central Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Joburg emergency management services (EMS) has confirmed that two small shops caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains subject to investigations and no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “EMS urges the community of Johannesburg to exercise extra precautions when using electrical appliances or braziers, please ensure that these are switched off or put out when not in use.”

There's been growing concern about the level of safety at buildings in the city center - after a series of fires in recent years.

An inquiry into the Usindiso building fire that killed close to 80 people is looking at how the hijacking of buildings has contributed to building disasters in the city.

It's not clear who owns the building that is currently on fire or whether the incident is linked to concerns raised in recent months.