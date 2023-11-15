Firefighters contain Joburg CBD multiple-shop fire

On Wednesday morning, two shops on the corner of Jeppe Street and Polly Street caught alight and the blaze subsequently spread to six more shops.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters managed to get the fire in the Joburg CBD under control.

On Wednesday morning, two shops on the corner of Jeppe Street and Polly Street caught alight and the blaze subsequently spread to six more shops.

The extent of the damage is unknown, and the cause of the blaze will be subject to an investigation.

By early Wednesday afternoon, there were no reports of any fatalities or injuries.

This is the latest in a string of fires in the CBD.

A few months ago a building in Marshalltown caught alight and claimed the lives of 77 people.