DA to conduct parliamentary oversight visit at CPUT student assault scene

The DA said on Wednesday, it would visit the private residence where the student was assaulted over the weekend, despite CPUT's refusal. The institution said it's focused on supporting the victim, not entertaining "thinly veiled attempts" at politicking.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to conduct a parliamentary oversight visit to the scene where a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student was stabbed on Saturday.

The student, a woman, was stabbed at a private student residence - South Point in Belhar, by a man who is a student at the University of the Western Cape (UWC),

DA member of Parliament (MP) Chantel King said the party's request to do an oversight visit was denied by CPUT on Monday.

Despite this, the party will visit the private residence on Wednesday.

King said CPUT's refusal to allow the DA to do the oversight visit was disconcerting.

She said it was imperative that CPUT prioritise transparency in addressing what she called "safety concerns" related to the incident.

King said as elected representatives, it is their responsibility to conduct a thorough oversight.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the institution has been inundated with requests from politically-aligned people to accommodate site visits at short notice.

Kansley said the university is focused on supporting the victim and her family.

She added that "thinly veiled" attempts at politicking at the young woman’s expense would not be entertained.

She said ad-hoc requests of this nature place a burden on CPUT's management, who are focused on the victim and the 40,000 CPUT students completing their academic year.