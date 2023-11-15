DA calls for immediate removal of Rand Water CEO amid ongoing water crisis

The DA's Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, on Wednesday gave Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu 14 days to respond to a memorandum of demands.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is calling for the immediate removal of Rand Water CEO, Sipho Mosai, amid an ongoing water crisis.

The country's economic capital has been facing severe water supply challenges, with some areas without water for days at a time.

"Failing to respond to what we ask in our memorandum, we will be asking for the intervention of the Human Rights Commission, we will be approaching the Constitutional Court because this is an infringement of the constitutional rights of the residents who find themselves sitting without water for a very long time and we will also be writing to the president. These are some of the avenues that are available at our disposal."

At the same time, the minister on Wednesday commended Rand Water on 120 years of service and maintaining a stable financial profile.