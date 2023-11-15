CPUT blocks DA from doing oversight visit at residence after campus stabbing

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student was attacked by a now-suspended University of the Western Cape (UWC) student known to her at the private off-campus residence in Belhar over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has failed in its attempt to do a parliamentary oversight visit to the scene where a female CPUT student was stabbed.

The CPUT student was stabbed multiple times by a male UWC student at the private off campus student residence over the weekend.

DA member of Parliament, Chantel King, said that an initial request to do an oversight visit on Tuesday was denied by CPUT.



When King made an unannounced visit to the premises on Wednesday, she was refused entry by the management of South Point, the company that owns the residence.

She said she came on behalf of the DA to assess the security measures at the residence.

"Unfortunately, we weren't really allowed entry onto the premises, citing they are concerned about student safety. However, we were previously denied access by the university and the arrogant nature they addressed us in compelled me to come and do oversight to come and see for myself what measures are in place."

CPUT spokeseprson Lauren Kansley said that King’s failed attempt to access the premises was precisely the type of security breach which puts their staff and students at risk.

"In the wake of the attack, the institution has been bombarded with demands from political parties to do oversight visits at short notice. We are simply incapable of entertaining any, and all, political affiliates who demand a short notice audience with our management."

Kansley said that CPUT abides by its obligations for oversight visits from mandated structures like the portfolio committee on higher education.

