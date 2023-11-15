Burger casts doubt on info in Fivaz Forensic & Risk report on Eskom corruption

Retired police brigadier, Jap Burger, appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) as part of the committee’s ongoing probe into corruption allegations made by ex-CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

CAPE TOWN - Retired police brigadier, Jap Burger, on Wednesday told Parliament that a private, covert intelligence exercise at Eskom did not yield any information that could be considered evidence of corruption.

He added that he did not agree with the approach by Fivaz Forensic and Risk to use psychological warfare and apartheid-era Stratcom tactics in their investigation.

Burger appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) as part of the committee’s ongoing probe into corruption allegations made by ex-CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

The former police brigadier cast doubt on the information contained in the Fivaz Forensic and Risk report on corruption at Eskom, saying none of it has been validated.

"That which was put on the table could not be directly translated into evidence, into this holistic threat that they were purporting to have."

Burger said he’d never seen a final report on the investigation and that information was only shared in a piecemeal fashion during several meetings attended both by former police commissioner, George Fivaz, and Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

"The mere fact of drawing a visual, and putting some names on it, and then giving a narrative around that, that’s not sufficient for evidence for a criminal investigation."

Burger has confirmed a claim made by De Ruyter that politicians were cited as being involved in corruption at Eskom.