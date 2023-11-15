ActionSA to appeal GP govt's denying of access to Nasi Ispani employment records

ActionSA submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to gain access to the documents of all those hired, however, the application was rejected by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it would file an appeal following the Gauteng government’s decision to deny the public access to the employment records of every person hired through the Nasi Ispani project.

In early November, thousands of Gauteng youth who scored new jobs with the provincial government received their appointment letters.

The job hiring scheme was launched by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Youth Day and received a staggering 1.2 million applications for only 8,000 jobs available.

ActionSA submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to gain access to the documents of all those hired, however, the application was rejected by Lesufi’s office.

ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni believes the provincial government is abusing the jobs scheme to drum up support for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

"We have maintained and reiterated constantly that the hiring scheme project is a PR [public relations] initiative, launched by Lesufi to campaign and to secure votes for the ANC through the abuse of state resources."