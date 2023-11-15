9th edition of Ultra South Africa unveils stacked Phase 1 line-up

The star-studded Phase 1 roster for Ultra South Africa's 2024 edition has been revealed. Ultra South Africa is the leading electronic dance music festival on the continent.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a record-breaking year of attendance in 2023, Ultra South Africa 2024 is set to reinstate the Ultra Worldwide standard of elite electronic performers, state-of-the-art technology, and grand spectacles.

The star-studded Phase 1 roster for Ultra South Africa's 2024 edition has been revealed. Ultra South Africa is the leading electronic dance music festival on the continent.

Ultra South Africa 2024 will be held at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Friday, March 1st, and the Expo Centre in Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 2nd.

International heavyweights and Ultra South Africa veterans including eight-time Grammy winner Skrillex, Dutch icon Afrojack, stadium-shaking phenomenon Steve Aoki, and Dutch progressive duo W&W are among the headliners for Ultra South Africa in 2024.

In addition, Vintage Culture, a Brazilian DJ/producer, will headline the Resistance Stage for his Ultra South Africa debut.

Celebrities from South Africa, Major League DJz and Shimza, will also be performing at the ninth edition of the festival.

You can purchase your ticket here.