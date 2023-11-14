World Diabetes Day: CT health dept urges under 40s to get tested

According to 2021 estimates from the International Diabetes Federation, 4.2 million South Africans are living with diabetes.

CAPE TOWN - As the world observes World Diabetes Day, the City of Cape Town's health department says it has seen an increase in the number of people over 40 who visit facilities for diabetes screening.

However, the department says there has been a dip in screening for people between the ages of 18 to 39.

According to 2021 estimates from the International Diabetes Federation, 4.2 million South Africans are living with diabetes.

It is said to be the country’s second biggest killer disease behind TB.

Health MMC Patricia van der Ross is encouraging residents, especially those under 40, to make sure they don't become a statistic.

"And, while city clinics have seen a gradual increase in screening for diabetes among younger age groups, there was a dip in the last financial year, one that we can ill afford. So, I appeal to our under-40s to get in line once more. The earlier a health condition is detected, the sooner you can start treatment and make the required lifestyle changes to improve your health outlook."