Wife of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla welcomes arrest of second suspect

CAPE TOWN - The wife of slain activist, Loyiso Nkohla, said that the arrest of a second suspect related to her husband's murder had brought some welcome relief on their one-year-old son's birthday.

Four gunmen shot and killed Nkohla while he had been addressing a crowd in Philippi in April this year.

Zukisa Tshabile has since been arrested and charged with Nkohla's murder.

The Hawks have now arrested another suspect, a 38-year-old man in Tshwane.

He appeared in the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nkohla's wife, Nyameka Mabandla, welcomed the arrest but said that celebrating her son's birthday without his father wasn't easy.

"This breakthrough happened as we were celebrating my son's birthday. His first birthday without the presence of his loving father Loyiso. It was a difficult day emotionally, as Loyiso was a really present father and never missed any special days in his children's lives."

Mabandla said she feels confident that justice will prevail for Nkohla's murder.