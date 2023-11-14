WC beachgoers urged to be vigilant at beach during new moon spring tide

The SA Weather Service says temperatures are set to peak between 30 and 40 degrees in the province over the next two days.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned beachgoers in the Western Cape who intend to cool off the sweltering heat in the province to be extra vigilant when out in coastal waters.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, those who plan to use inland rivers, dams, and lakes are also advised to do the same.

He says the heatwave coincides with the new moon spring tide that's currently affecting the entire coastline into the weekend.

"Do not venture too deep into the water and be aware of strong rip currents. Children should be protected by responsible adults watching over children when they are in, around, or near water. Around the coastline, only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and obey the lifeguards’ instructions to swim in between the safer demarcated swimming areas."