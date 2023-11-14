UCT council ready to implement report's recommendations on governance

The a 179-page report released earlier this month found former UCT vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, and council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, guilty of serious governance failures.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT)’s council says it's ready to implement the recommendations of an independent panel which probed governance matters at the institution between 2018 until last year.

The 179-page report released earlier this month found former UCT vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, and council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, guilty of serious governance failures.

It specifically mentions that the pair had misled the university about the resignation of former deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Lis Lange.

The report also questioned the reasons for the departure of many executives at the institution.

The UCT council met over the weekend to discuss the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to rectifying past governance failures and bolstering current structures.

The council says this will include, among other things, the outlining of the oversight governance role of council from the executive management function.

A council sub-committee will also establish a framework to strengthen the university's governance by including induction processes for council members and reviewing the performance of council.

The UCT council also took resolutions to report wrongdoing by individuals to external bodies and to offer a written apology to those who had been wronged, as referenced in the panel's report.