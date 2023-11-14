Senzo Meyiwa: State hands over additional car tracking evidence to defence

The court has been hearing testimony from one of the investigators, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, on the movements made as he escorted Bongani Ntanzi.

JOHANNESBURG - The handing over of more vehicle tracking evidence has resulted in a shorter day in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The re-examination of Mogane on the data was due to allegations by Ntanzi that stops were made on the way to the Moroka Police Station, where he claims to be have beaten and suffocated.

Ntanzi is one of five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

On Monday, State advocate George Baloyi handed over vehicle tracking data to the defence from 16 June 2020, when Ntanzi was arrested, to the 19th, when he signed his first confession statement.

But Ntanzi’s lawyer, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu told the court that he also needed the data from the 22nd, when Ntanzi was taken to court on a different matter, and 24 June, when he allegedly made another confession before a magistrate.

The said motor vehicle that the witness has just testified about was not used on that particular day, as per the State.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has instructed the State to hand over the relevant data to Ntanzi’s lawyers.

The court has also given the defence time on Tuesday afternoon to study this data and prepare for cross-examination on Wednesday.