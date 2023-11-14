Senzo Meyiwa: Court hears details of Bongani Ntanzi's escort's movements

The court is hearing testimony on car-tracking evidence from Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane in a trial within a trial.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has given a series of reasons for the stops he made while escorting one of the accused after he signed a confession statement.

The court is hearing testimony on car-tracking evidence from Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane in a trial within a trial.

On 19 June 2020, Mogane led an escort that took Bongani Ntanzi from the Pretoria North Police Station to Moroka Police Station to make a confession.

According to Ntanzi, he was beaten and suffocated in order to coerce him to confess.

The car-tracking evidence, read by Mogane, has given intricate details of the escort’s movements, including the exceeding of the speed limit on multiple occasions.

"There is an Engen petrol station that has a Wimpy next to Doornpoort. We went in and had food, which was ordered by Sergeant Mabena while we were driving on the road."