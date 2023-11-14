Go

SA's unemployment rate for Q3 decreases to 31.9%

This means the country’s employment figure is back above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
14 November 2023 13:15

JOHANNESBURG - The unemployment rate for the third quarter of the year has eased by almost a percentage point to 31.9% compared to the previous quarter.

Stats SA released the latest figures on Tuesday, exceeding predictions by labour analysts and economists.

Finance, as well as community and social service sectors, are among the biggest contributors to job creation.

