SA's unemployment rate for Q3 decreases to 31.9%

JOHANNESBURG - The unemployment rate for the third quarter of the year has eased by almost a percentage point to 31.9% compared to the previous quarter.

This means the country’s employment figure is back above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Stats SA released the latest figures on Tuesday, exceeding predictions by labour analysts and economists.

Finance, as well as community and social service sectors, are among the biggest contributors to job creation.