Residents near Gold One mine seek meeting with management as tension brews

EKURHULENI - Some residents near the Gold One Modder East Operation have called for a meeting with the mine management as tensions from a labour dispute spill over.

This comes as workers continue to pile pressure on the company to grant trade union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) organising rights.

Under a decade-long agreement with the mine, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has exclusive rights to represent workers.

The hostage drama at Gold One mine last month was the first sign of trouble.

The tensions were initially de-escalated without any incidents, but there have been sporadic protests outside the operation since then.

In the latest flare-up, a car belonging to a NUM representative was allegedly burnt by pro-Amcu protesters.

In an email sent to the company, some residents have asked to meet with management, the Department of Mineral Resources, labour and the rival unions.

The community is demanding clear time frames and a way forward about how the labour dispute will be resolved without impacting the surrounding areas.

Despite the simmering tensions, the inclement weather appears to have kept protests at bay for now.