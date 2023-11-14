Residents demand action to ease tensions at Gold One Modder East mine

This as workers continue to pile pressure on the company to grant trade union AMCU organising rights.

SPRINGS - Some residents near the Gold One Modder East operation have called for a meeting with mine management as tensions from the ongoing labour dispute intensify.

This as workers continue to pile pressure on the company to grant trade union AMCU organising rights.

Under a decade-long agreement with the mine, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has exclusive rights to represent workers.

The hostage drama at Gold One last month was the first sign of trouble.

The tensions were initially de-escalated without incident.

But there have been sporadic protests outside the operation since then.

In the latest flare-up, a car belonging to a NUM representative was allegedly burnt by pro-AMCU protesters.

In an email sent to the company, some residents have asked to meet with management, the department of mineral resources, labour and the rival unions.

The community is demanding clear timeframes and a way forward about how the labour dispute will be resolved without impacting on the surrounding areas.

Despite the simmering tensions, the inclement weather appears to have kept protests at bay for now.