Ramokgopa’s request for more powers 'as good as a done deal', says ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa, having been placed under pressure by his own party, is apparently moving with haste to resolve Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s powers dilemma.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s request to be granted more powers when it comes to Eskom is as good as done.

This follows deliberations by its top officials after Ramokgopa raised the issue at the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) last week.

Ramokgopa is tasked with bringing an end to load shedding, however, he has seemingly been at odds with the electricity provider’s board on when the rolling power cuts will be a thing of the past.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his commitment to dealing with the matter.

Bhengu-Motsiri said that the president gave the NWC an update on the Eskom matter.

"[The] president just came back to report that this is as good as a done deal. We are just ironing out regulatory issues, issues of proclamations and making sure state institutions are not destabilised as a result of unclear roles."

Ramokgopa is currently straddling two roles – his own as electricity minister and acting as finance minister.

This as Enoch Godongwana recuperates ahead of making his way to the G20–Africa meeting in Berlin next week.