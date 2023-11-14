Prosecutor, judge in heated row in Zandile Gumede trial

Gumede and her 21 co-accused face fraud, theft money, laundering and racketeering charges.

DURBAN - The trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, has adjourned for Tuesday.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused face fraud, theft money, laundering and racketeering charges.

The charges are linked to corruption at the Durban solid waste department.

Proceedings ended off with a heated argument in court on Tuesday between the prosecutor and the judge.

This as prosecutor Ashika Lucken questioned the current witness about a certain report compiled by the city’s integrity investigation unit.

However, it appears the report was never completed, as defence lawyers argued that it be struck off the role.

However, Lucken said she needed more time to furnish supporting documents.

This led to Judge Sharmaine Balton warning her about her line of questioning.

The matter returns to court on Wednesday.