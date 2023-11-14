Parly's Higher Education Committee dismayed by stabbing attack on CPUT student

The woman was stabbed multiple times at a private student residence in Belhar over the weekend and she's recovering in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Higher Education Committee is dismayed by the stabbing of a CPUT student, allegedly by a man known to her.

The attack was caught on camera and the video clip has been shared on social media.

The alleged attacker has been suspended as a UWC student and appeared in court on Monday.

He's been remanded in custody and is expected back in court on Monday for a bail application.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says they are keeping a close eye on the case.

"CPUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris Nhlapo reiterated that the institution will support the female student as she faces surgery and recovery from the assault."

Reacting to the attack, Parliament's Higher Education Committee says it continuously engages with the Commission for Gender Equality on investigations at universities and TVET colleges.