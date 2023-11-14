Parliament making notable progress to restore infrastructure in 2024

It's been almost two years since Parliament's main National Assembly building was destroyed in what's believed to have been an arson attack. The initial design concepts for the buildings are expected to be ready by November, with the restoration's completion set for 2025.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it's making good progress in preparing its fire-gutted buildings for restoration in the new year.

It expects to have initial design concepts ready for consideration before the end of November.

It's been almost two years since Parliament's main National Assembly building was destroyed in what's believed to have been an arson attack.

The new building is set to be ready for occupation by November 2025.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said the designs for the new National Assembly should be ready for pre-qualified contractors to bid on by February.

But before then, it will have several hoops to jump through for the requisite heritage approval and permits.

George said it was recommended that the National Assembly building facade be retained to maintain uniformity with the adjacent Old Assembly building that also suffered fire damage, and the National Council of Provinces building.

The plan is to demolish internal parts of the building that are no longer safe and to build a modern, eco-friendly structure within the existing facade.

In the meantime, the project team is determining whether parts of the Old Assembly building can be restored again for earlier occupation.

The City of Cape Town availed its engineers to serve on a parliamentary review panel that will appraise the new designs and the costing.

National Treasury made an initial R2 billion allocation for the restoration and put the Development Bank of Southern Africa in charge of the construction.