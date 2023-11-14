On back of Q3 employment figures, Winde says WC on right track

Premier Alan Winde said that in the last year, the highest number of jobs created in the country were in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says it's encouraged by the employment statistics released on Tuesday.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA shows that employment is up by 305,000 jobs or by 12.6% year-on-year.

The statistics further reveal that unemployment is down by 4.3 percentage points year-on-year, which is the biggest decrease in South Africa.

Premier Alan Winde said that in the last year, the highest number of jobs created in the country were in the Western Cape.

Winde said that Tuesday's results proved that the province was on track.

"This shows that good governance and an enabling environment created by government creates the space for entrepreneurs and businesses to grow, and that's despite other pressures like load shedding or a Transnet rail system that's not working or the port that's causing the blockages. It just shows you that if you start to get the basics right, the economy follows."

Finance MEC Mireille Wenger said that she was proud of the results.

"We know that jobs bring dignity and hope to people and their families. As government, it is our role to make it as easy as possible for the private sector to do what it does best - create jobs and grow their businesses to create many more jobs."