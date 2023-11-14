NUM calls for voluntary termination of closed shop agreement at Springs mine

NUM now says an early dissolution of the agreement could put an end to lenghty legal processes and avert a labour crisis at the mine.

SPRINGS - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for the voluntary termination of the closed shop agreement at the Gold One Modder East mine.

Under the agreement, NUM has had exclusive rights to represent workers at the mine since 2012.

But a labour dispute has seen repeated calls by some workers for trade union AMCU to be granted organising rights by mine management.

NUM now says an early dissolution of the agreement could put an end to lengthy legal processes and avert a labour crisis at the mine.

Though a hostage situation was de-escalated last month before it turned bitter, tensions remained ultra-high at the mine, with several AMCU-led protests since then.

The company was forced to shut down operations several times, costing them millions in profits.

Upping the ante, AMCU has since approached the labour court in a bid to force Gold One to hold a balloting process at the mine.

The process would see almost 2,000 workers vote on organisational rights.

NUM has opted to concede to the ballotting process that could see AMCU granted rights to represent workers as well.

The decision follows a series of meetings with management at the mine in Springs.

NUM regional organiser, Victor Ngwane, explains why the union has taken the high road.

"The NUM has taken a responsible decision or position to safeguard the jobs and save the lives of innocent workers. There is a legitimate concern that if the violent acts continue, some of our members or innocent workers are going to get killed."

ANC or any union that wants to organise workers at the mine will now have to lodge an application to be recognised before workers can sign up.