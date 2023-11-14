Lesufi promises to light up areas in Soweto without power by Christmas

Hundreds of residents from Dobsonville, Mndeni and Zola gathered in an overcrowded community hall on Tuesday to engage with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on the province’s response to the crippling electricity supply challenges in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that Soweto communities who have been in the dark due to the power crisis in that area would have their lights on by Christmas.

Lesufi made the bold promise at the Kopanong Community Hall where he met with residents from Dobsonville, Mndeni and Zola to outline the provincial government’s energy response plan.

Due to illegal connections and overload from high demand, transformers in the densely populated township have gone bust.

In order to replace the infrastructure, Eskom requires householders to pay R500. When 60% of the residents have paid, the utility restores the transformer.

Lesufi said that more than 500 transformers would be replaced across the province.

"The shortage of transformers, we have sorted it out, not only in Soweto but there are areas that are not serviced by Eskom. The provincial government of Gauteng has set aside R1.2 billion so that before Christmas, we must not have this problem of transformers in Gauteng."

The premier said that his government was implementing a “do-over” of its indigent list to determine those who could not afford to pay for electricity.

"We need to separate those that can afford to pay from those that can't afford to pay and be honest with ourselves. The painful part of it is that there are people who can afford to pay who are hiding behind those that can't afford to pay."