Labour unrest at Gold One Modder East mine leads to arrest of 11 people

Protesting AMCU mineworkers on Monday led to some being arrested for contravening a court order prohibiting them from engaging in illegal strike action and malicious damage to property for setting a vehicle alight.

JOHANNESBURG - The flare-up of a labour unrest led to the arrest of 11 people as tensions remained volatile at the Gold One Modder East mine.

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at the protesting Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) workers on Monday.

The workers are demand to be recognised as a majority union at the operations in the east of Johannesburg.

In October, the mine suspended operations after more than 500 of its employees were kept underground as part of a labour dispute between National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and AMCU.

This action prompted mine management to obtain an interdict prohibiting workers from engaging in illegal strike action, or any conduct involving the detention of employees.

The police's Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the mineworkers were arrested for contravening the court order, and malicious damage to property after one vehicle was set alight.

“So far ,11 people have been arrested. The situation is currently calm, and the police will continue to maintain high presence in that area.”