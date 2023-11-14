Labour market has clawed back losses seen during COVID-19 - Maluleke

The country’s unemployment level has dipped below the 32% mark for the first time since 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says some jobseekers have seen a slight reprieve as the labour market records an eighth consecutive increase in job creation.

Stats SA released the latest figures on Tuesday.

The finance, as well as community and social service sectors were among the biggest contributors to job creation.

Four hundred thousand more people joined the labour market in the third quarter of the year.

This means the unemployment figure eased to 31.9% in the period from July through to September.

Though unemployment still remains high, job creation in the latest quarter surpassed expectations by labour analysts and economists.

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke said the labour market had clawed back losses seen during the COVID-19 pandemic where there was an onslaught of jobs.

"For three quarters prior to when we were in the first quarter of 2020, when we were in the highest levels of COVID-19 – we were sitting at 16.4 million people employed. So, the 16.7 million people is the first time we see ourselves higher than the pre-COVID times."

Despite the good news, the country’s poor economic growth is still expected to put a dampener on job creation.