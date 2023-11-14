Joburg EMS monitoring several areas as cold, wet weather hits

The South African Weather Service has said residents should expect cold and wet conditions for the rest of Tuesday but hasn't ruled out the possibility of hail falling again.

MIDRAND - While the inclement weather across Gauteng is set to ease on Tuesday evening, Joburg emergency service officials are keeping a close eye on several regions in the province.

The city is still reeling from Monday night’s adverse weather events which have forced households and businesses to count the cost of the damages.

A number of stores at Mall of Africa in Midrand, including Edgars, MAC, and Markham, have been affected and temporarily closed their doors for repairs.

“At this stage, we don't have a warning out for anything becoming severe but forecasters will closely monitor that situation and issue out warning if needed. You would have noticed that there's a drop of temperature in Gauteng but tomorrow we're going to start seeing a steady increase until the weekend,” said forecaster, Elizabeth Viljoen.

Meanwhile, Joburg emergency services attended to several incidents on Monday night, including flooded homes in parts of the city and substantial infrastructure damages at the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no serious injuries were reported.

“Generally, it was mostly vehicles which were damaged. In our low-lying areas, mostly at informal settlements, we didn’t really record major incidents in those areas, however, we are still monitoring all seven regions,” he said.