IEC says it's ready for voter registration weekend despite 'dry run' challenges

The commission briefed the National Assembly’s home affairs committee on Tuesday about its readiness for the registration weekend, where millions of South Africans are expected to register for next year’s elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s more than ready for this weekend’s voter registration despite experiencing a few challenges during its "dry run".

The commission briefed the National Assembly’s home affairs committee on Tuesday about its readiness for the registration weekend, where millions of South Africans are expected to register for next year’s elections.

But the commission says some issues were picked up during its dry run, including databases that could not handle the load.

The IEC says it is all systems go for this weekend’s registration on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the watershed national and provincial elections next year.

The commission’s deputy CEO, Masego Sheburi, told MPs that tests had been carried out on all systems and staff members had been evaluated.

"So, there were three broad challenges that we picked up from the dry run. The first one was in the morning when we opened registration stations - the databases could not handle the load that it was subjected to."

But he said that the Android-supported voter management system was now up and running.

"We have upgraded all our voter management devices to Android 11, which is the recent operating system. With that, we are also able to enhance our applications we’ve developed in-house."

The commission says it will only announce a second registration weekend after the president proclaims the date of the election.