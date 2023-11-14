Cruising the Mediterranean with NCL’s Norwegian Prima

Explore ancient wonders, savour fresh seafood, relax on beautiful beaches, and more on a cruise with the Norwegian Prima. A POV by Sophie Baker.

The Mediterranean is a region that has it all: history, culture, food, and nature.

It’s a place where you can marvel at ancient wonders and beautiful buildings, have your fill of fresh seafood and wine, relax on stunning beaches, or hike through forests and fields.

One of the best things about travelling in Europe is that you can squeeze in such a huge variety of cultures, architecture, food, language, and even climate on one trip. But forget millions of short-haul flights where you have to measure each piece of hand luggage carefully.

You can even forget about long train trips and hauling suitcases around from hotel to hotel. If you’re itching to see the Mediterranean (think Italian pesto, Spanish sunrises, and French Riviera glamour), consider doing it on a cruise with NCL's Norwegian Prima.

When I told my friends I was going on a cruise through the Mediterranean, one of the first responses I got was: “But cruises are for retired people!”

Little did they know, a cruise is literally like a five-star resort floating from country to country – they’re for people from all walks of life.

I met everyone from bachelor groups to new couples, solo travellers to families, and young friends to – yes – older married couples. This cruise liner shatters any preconceived notions about the age or demographic of cruise-goers.

There’s plenty more where that came from, because NCL’s Norwegian Prima is a ship which will shatter most of your other preconceived notions about cruising.

One of the most attractive aspects of a cruise is the all-inclusive nature of the experience. Food, drinks, and plenty of activities are all included. And we’re not just talking a sad tray of scrambled eggs from the buffet.

When you’re on the ship, there are delicious and varied dining options, with bars and restaurants to suit every type of palate – and I don’t just mean at the extensive Surfside buffet.

The Indulge Food Hall offers multiple food stalls, serving up everything from salads and curry to smokehouse brisket. Or there’s the main dining room, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows, starched white linen, and stellar service from a daily changing a la carte menu. Or there’s pub favourites The Local Bar & Grill, as well as speciality restaurants such as Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, and Food Republic.

There’s also an extensive selection of bars, from poolside cafes to gastropubs, karaoke joints to elegant cocktail bars which could have stepped right out of a high society party in New York.

What does that mean? Well, aside from never being stuck for choices of what to drink, it also means you can pair your meals with the perfect wine, cocktail, or beer. Wings and IPA? Done. Bubbles and salmon? Even better.

Each morning, you can step off the ship and explore the ports of the Mediterranean.

One day you could find yourself dancing the night away on the famous party island of Ibiza, and the next, you might be snapping Instagram-worthy photos in front of the iconic Colosseum, or celebrity-spotting in the glamorous city of Cannes.

One of my favourite stops was Valencia, where the main plaza was buzzing with locals soaking up the Sunday sun near the cathedral and in between the winding sandstone alleyways. We ordered tapas and churros, washed down with a pitcher of sangria, and wandered the streets before checking out the bustling central market and picking up some authentic Spanish sweet paprika.

There’s something both novel and luxurious about falling asleep in the same bed each night and waking up with a new city (or even country) to explore each morning.

After all, what better time to rack up the travel miles than when you’re wining, dining, and resting in style?

Less time on the “road” = more time exploring new places. And of course, it also means less time unpacking and hauling your suitcase around from taxi to train or plane. We knew that old-time rail travellers were onto something, and a luxury cruise really is like an elevated version of that.

If you’re feeling like a day on the ship, that doesn’t mean resigning yourself to lying around (unless, of course, you want to). Days onboard can be as active or as leisurely as you desire.

You can start your morning with a rejuvenating yoga session, followed by a hearty breakfast… with a sea view, obviously. Then, you can lounge by the pool, soaking up the Mediterranean sun, or choose to take part in an excursion.

The ship also offers plenty of activities, from karaoke and quiz nights to live music, Broadway shows, and dance lessons. We spent one evening watching a live game show, The Price is Right. And yes, the contestants were cruise guests who won actual prizes. There was even the opportunity to win a brand-new car!

If you’re feeling like something which gets the heart pumping and your smartwatch celebrating a bit more, there’s plenty of choice.

There’s Ocean Boulevard, a 360-degree seaside promenade that wraps around the ship. It offers stunning views of the sea and the sky, as well as outdoor dining venues, infinity pools, and hot tubs. It’s the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean breeze and sunshine, plus the non-stop views.

Or you could take to the road on the largest go-karting track at sea. Yes, really. Eat your heart out, Zwartkops!

Ultimately, a Mediterranean cruise with NCL’s Norwegian Prima is an experience that allows you to craft your perfect day, every day. It’s why they’ve become known and loved for their ‘freestyle’ cruising, where you can do what fits your whims and your choices. You can enjoy a dynamic blend of relaxation and exploration.

The best part? A cruise onboard NCL combines the comforts and service of a luxurious rest, with the added excitement of discovering plenty of new places.

Name me a five-star hotel which can offer you that!

Article written by Sophie Baker