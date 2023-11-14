COPE will soon announce replacement for sacked Colleen Makhubele

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota announced the termination of Makhubele's membership on Monday, after she was seen on posters campaigning for a new multi-party alliance named the South African Rainbow Alliance.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (COPE) in Gauteng is expected to hold talks to find a replacement for Joburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele, who has been fired from the party.

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota announced the termination of Makhubele's membership on Monday, after she was seen on posters campaigning for a new multi-party alliance named the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

SARA would see several small political organisations campaigning under one banner ahead of 2024 general elections. But Lekota noted that Makhubele was not given the go-ahead to sign the party into the alliance.

Makhubele's dismissal from COPE leaves her career as a speaker of the Joburg council hanging in the balance, as the Municipal Structures Act highlights that if a councillor leaves their party, the Electoral Commission of South

Africa should fill their seat in council.

While the City of Joburg has not yet clarified the way forward on Makhubele's future, Lekota said the party's Gauteng structure would soon announce her replacement.

He said Makhubele’s sheer disregard for the party’s constitution was intolerable, claiming that they didn’t approve the proposal to join SARA.

“The difficulty we have is that some of the people have run ahead of time to go and say 'we think this is the best thing and so on'. It doesn't matter if it’s the best thing.”

But Lekota believes that COPE is not facing a leadership crisis despite having lost several members this year alone.