Child pornography case against 3 men postponed for further investigation

JOHANNESBURG - The case against three online child sexual predators has been postponed for further investigation and bail applications.

Police arrested the trio, aged between 43 and 63, on charges of the possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography.

They appeared before various courts, including the Benoni, Springs and Krugersdorp magistrates courts on Monday.

The SAPS serial and electronic crime investigation unit, in collaboration with the USA Department of Homeland Security, arrested the trio in Gauteng after preliminary investigations were conducted on child sexual predators in the country.

The investigation uncovered a number of South African online users who are involved in the possession, distribution, and manufacturing of child pornography.

In Springs, the police arrested a 63-year-old British man who is in the country illegally. He faces charges of bestiality.

The second suspect, a 43-year-old South African male, was found in possession of pornography and another 43-year-old male was arrested in Krugersdorp - he faces charges of accessing, downloading, and viewing ports.

"As a result of these operations, three SA children who were used during the commission of the above offences were identified and a dog was saved," police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

Operations are continuing throughout the country to unravel a network of child sexual predators.